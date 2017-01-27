South African households spent about R1.72-trillion between October 2014 and October 2015‚ with an average household spending R103,293. According to the results of the Living Conditions Survey conducted by Statistics SA‚ housing and utilities‚ transport‚ food and miscellaneous goods and services accounted for the bulk of the spend.

The top four consumption expenditure groups‚ including non-alcoholic beverages‚ accounted for more than three-quarters (76.4%) of all consumption expenditure in the country. "Essentially‚ three out every four rand spent by South African households goes towards these four key areas‚" statistician-general Pali Lehohla said on Friday.

The survey shows that the median annual expenditure for the country was R42,522‚ which Lehohla said highlighted the continued inequality across households. Male-headed households accounted for just less than 70% of all household expenditure in the country‚ spending R121,363 in the reporting period. Female-headed households spent about two-thirds (R77,671) of the amount their male counterparts did. This accounted for just more than 30% of all consumption expenditure.

The survey shows that‚ on average‚ South African households had an income of R138,168. Male-headed households had an average income of R165,853 a year compared to R98,911 for female-headed households.

Gauteng‚ the country’s economic hub‚ accounted for 39.8% of expenditure‚ followed by the Western Cape with 18.8%. These two provinces accounted for well over half of all household expenditure in the country.

Though Gauteng had a larger share of total expenditure‚ which is not unexpected given that it is the most populous province‚ households in the Western Cape are the richest with an annual expenditure of R163,220 and a median of R80,440‚ followed by Gauteng with R140,676 and R62,675 respectively.

The Northern Cape contributed the smallest share at 1.7%. The poorest province in terms of household expenditure was Limpopo with an average consumption spend of just R61,011 and a median of R31,925.

