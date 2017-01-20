Malusi Gigaba hits back at Oppenheimers in Fireblade row
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba on Friday accused the Oppenheimer family of trying to cast a "negative aspersion" on his personal and professional integrity.
Gigaba was responding to an article published in the Sunday Times more than a month ago about the Oppenheimers wanting the minister to grant international status to the seven-star luxury terminal that Fireblade, their aviation company, built at OR Tambo International Airport.
The Oppenheimers have reportedly accused Gigaba of being captured by the politically connected Gupta family, after he rejected the application to use its private airport for international flights.
The family had approached the courts to have Gigaba’s decision set aside.
Gigaba said on Friday that at the time the article was printed, he "held back" from responding because it was a legal matter.
However, he said he needed to address certain allegations made by the family.
Gigaba denied he had ever approved an application by the Oppenheimers for its own exclusive port of entry, to be situated at OR Tambo International Airport, but said he had met with Nicky Oppenheimer and others to listen to their proposal.
The minister also denied that he had rejected their application because he was influenced by Denel, the landlord.
"I wish to state that though I have taken into account Denel’s concerns with regard to security compliance, this is not the only factor I have taken into account in arriving at my decision," Gigaba said.
He said he had, in a letter to Fireblade on October 27, explained the basis for rejecting the application and quoted legislation.
Gigaba said the application by the Oppenheimers was "exclusionary", and he would have considered the same whether it were them or the Gupta family.
"Furthermore, my view is that it is an improper use of public power to seek to privilege a private concern without an adequate benefit at large.
"The family’s facility in itself is based at OR Tambo International Airport, which airport has been designated as a port of entry and therefore, the family’s request would not satisfy the test of rationality," he said.
The minister said he believed that by acceding to the Oppenheimers’ request, he would probably be acting unconstitutionally and would be in breach of the Immigration Act.
He said extensive reasons would be provided in his answering affidavit to be filed in the court application.
"While I understand that public servants are subject to criticism, sometimes deserved and at other times undeserved, sometimes constructive and at other times defamatory, I would caution against reckless, unsubstantiated accusations of corruption because they begin to erode the public trust for institutions," he said.
"I am of the view that the decision taken by the Department of Home Affairs is on the side of the public and should garner trust from the public that our decisions are taken rationally, for the common good, and in their favour," Gigaba said.
