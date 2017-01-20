Malusi Gigaba hits back at Oppenheimers in Fireblade row

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba on Friday accused the Oppenheimer family of trying to cast a "negative aspersion" on his personal and professional integrity.

Gigaba was responding to an article published in the Sunday Times more than a month ago about the Oppenheimers wanting the minister to grant international status to the seven-star luxury terminal that Fireblade, their aviation company, built at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Oppenheimers have reportedly accused Gigaba of being captured by the politically connected Gupta family, after he rejected the application to use its private airport for international flights.

The family had approached the courts to have Gigaba’s decision set aside.

Gigaba said on Friday that at the time the article was printed, he "held back" from responding because it was a legal matter.

However, he said he needed to address certain allegations made by the family.