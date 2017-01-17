Cape Town’s water consumption is rising despite pleas for residents to use less. On Tuesday, the city warned again that tougher water restrictions were on the cards.

The latest consumption analysis shows that the city used up to 890-million litres of water per day during the week that ended January 15.

This is 90-million litres a day above targeted savings to prevent dam levels dipping dangerously low. Dam levels are currently at 42.5%.

"If current consumption continues‚ the city expects that dam levels could be at a level of approximately 20% by the start of winter. This leaves a very low margin of safety as it is difficult to extract the last 10% of a dam’s volume‚" said the city’s mayoral committee member for informal settlements‚ water and waste services‚ Xanthea Limberg.