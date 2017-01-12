Freed PAC veteran vows to unite party

Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) prisoner Kenny Motsamai has been released after spending 28 years in prison.

He was arrested in 1989 for the murder of a traffic officer during a bank robbery that was sanctioned by the party.

The robberies were used to fund PAC activities. At the time‚ he was 26 and had just returned from Ethiopia, where he had undergone military training.

Motsamai has been on day parole for the past seven months‚ meaning he could go out of prison during the day with an electronic tracking device and return at night.

On his release from the Boksburg prison parole centre‚ Motsamai knelt down to kiss the ground. He would work to unite the PAC now that he was out of prison, he said.