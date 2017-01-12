IN JAIL SINCE 1989
Freed PAC veteran vows to unite party
The party welcomes Kenny Motsamai’s release, but points out more than 40 PAC political prisoners are still behind bars
Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) prisoner Kenny Motsamai has been released after spending 28 years in prison.
He was arrested in 1989 for the murder of a traffic officer during a bank robbery that was sanctioned by the party.
The robberies were used to fund PAC activities. At the time‚ he was 26 and had just returned from Ethiopia, where he had undergone military training.
Motsamai has been on day parole for the past seven months‚ meaning he could go out of prison during the day with an electronic tracking device and return at night.
On his release from the Boksburg prison parole centre‚ Motsamai knelt down to kiss the ground. He would work to unite the PAC now that he was out of prison, he said.
He thanked the EFF and his lawyer as well as Prophet Mboro for their support. Mboro gave him R40,000 to start a car wash operation.
Motsamai hugged his wife Mantombi and daughter Busi. Then he held his six-year-old grandson’s hand. The little boy had spent the day at the prison waiting in the hot sun for his grandfather’s release.
He stopped at a McDonald’s outlet for a bite to eat‚ minutes after leaving prison
Mboro joined the family and supporters of the PAC and EFF to welcome him on his release. A celebratory party is planned at the car wash.
Motsamai will not only have a job on his release — he is one of the political veterans who was awarded a state-funded house earlier in January.
Until now‚ he has been spending his day parole at his wife’s house in Katlehong. His new house is in Daveyton‚ also east of Johannesburg.
He told the Sowetan in an interview on January 2: "I’m very happy that they’ve given me a house.
"Not having a shelter is like not having land‚ somebody can chase you away at any time. The PAC has ensured that after my release, I’ll go straight to my own house."
PAC spokesman Kenneth Mokgatlhe said that Motsamai’s new house had been built through a housing programme run by political parties and the government’s military veterans department.
While the PAC welcomed Motsamai’s release on Wednesday‚ national chairman Phillip Dlamini pointed out more than 40 PAC political prisoners were still behind bars.
His party’s political prisoners had been treated unfairly, he charged, as Umkhonto weSizwe prisoners had been released in the years since apartheid.
Motsamai’s daughter, Busisiwe Magagula, told Power FM earlier in January, the EFF had offered her father a job.
