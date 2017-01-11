National

Dipuo Peters wants drunk driving reclassified

The transport minister threatens harsher sentences as road fatalities rise 5% over the 2016-17 festive season

11 January 2017 - 05:38 AM Karl Gernetzky
Transport Minister Dipuo Peters. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
Transport Minister Dipuo Peters. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO

The Department of Transport will seek to reclassify drunken driving as a schedule 5 offence, the same category as rape and murder, in a raft of measures aimed at reducing deaths on South African roads.

Road fatalities rose 5% in the 2016-17 festive season, and Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said on Tuesday that 2017 could see harsher sentences, including minimum sentencing, and
the introduction of the long-awaited point demerit system for licences.

The minister’s announcement could prompt a review of existing legislation governing enforcement instruments.

Classifying drunk driving as a schedule 5 offence would put the burden of proof for meeting bail conditions on the accused rather than the state.

A point-demerit system, which may be implemented nationally by the end of 2017, depends on the transfer of the Electronic National Traffic Information System (eNatis), which is facing another legal challenge.

Peters announced that 1,714 people were killed in road accidents during the period December 1 to January 9.

Road deaths in Limpopo increased 31% year on year, KwaZulu-Natal was up 18% and Free State 17%, Peters said.

The increase in road deaths came despite a number of festive-season interventions through the seasonal road safety programme and significant resources, Peters said.

There appeared to have been an "influx" onto the road network of drivers who were not competent or qualified, she said.

"I have instructed the Road Traffic Management Corporation to undertake an audit of how driving licences as well as roadworthiness certificates are processed and issued by our testing stations," she said.

Justice Project SA (JPSA) chairman Howard Dembovsky said on Tuesday that it was doubtful the tougher measures would be implemented.

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) had been in the offing for a number of years, and, while the JPSA was in favour of minimum sentencing, categorising drunk driving as a schedule 5 offence was "too astounding to contemplate", he said.

If an audit of testing stations took place it would be welcomed, but would be 15 years late. The Special Investigating Unit had, for example, informed the department that half of all driving licences issued between 1998 and 2002 had been issued irregularly, he said.

DA transport spokesman Manny de Freitas said on Tuesday that the department’s threats of punitive measures and campaigns were "recycled", while the Automobile Association also noted the similarity of the minister’s comments to those of previous years.

Road Traffic Management Corporation board chairman Zola Majavu said the transfer of the eNatis system, ordered by the Constitutional Court, had been expected by December 8.

Transfer had been delayed by the threat of new litigation from current operator Tasima.

The transfer of the system was seen as a necessary condition for the implementation of amendments to Aarto, the chairman said.

The amendment bill, currently before Parliament, will allow for the eventual cancellation of the licences of habitual traffic offenders.

Dipuo Peters questions how drivers get licences, after road deaths rise

Limpopo festive season fatalities surged a massive 31%, while Eastern Cape had the biggest drop
National
1 day ago

Car crash and wildfire claims to hit insurers after holiday carnage

SA’s largest insurers face higher claims for soaring road accidents and Western Cape wildfire damage
Companies
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: More SABC disclosures to emerge as hearings resume

Also possible this week is some clarity from the South African Security Agency on its missed deadlines for social grants, writes Linda Ensor
Politics
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
New funding scheme aims to end conflicts at SA’s ...
National / Education
2.
Case against four accused of killing Wandile ...
National
3.
Public protector asks for help in investigating ...
National
4.
Freedom at last for PAC prisoner jailed for ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.