Dipuo Peters wants drunk driving reclassified

The Department of Transport will seek to reclassify drunken driving as a schedule 5 offence, the same category as rape and murder, in a raft of measures aimed at reducing deaths on South African roads.

Road fatalities rose 5% in the 2016-17 festive season, and Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said on Tuesday that 2017 could see harsher sentences, including minimum sentencing, and

the introduction of the long-awaited point demerit system for licences.

The minister’s announcement could prompt a review of existing legislation governing enforcement instruments.

Classifying drunk driving as a schedule 5 offence would put the burden of proof for meeting bail conditions on the accused rather than the state.

A point-demerit system, which may be implemented nationally by the end of 2017, depends on the transfer of the Electronic National Traffic Information System (eNatis), which is facing another legal challenge.