EFF backs Eskom in row over Exxaro’s black ownership

The EFF on Thursday urged Eskom not to "retreat on the demand that Exxaro must be empowered at a minimum of 51%".

This came in the wake of Exxaro Resources‚ Eskom’s biggest black-owned coal supplier‚ receiving the green light from its shareholders at a recent meeting for the first step in a transaction that will see its black ownership slip to 30% from above 50%‚ staring down pressure from Eskom.