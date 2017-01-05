Vaal Dam rises for 10th week running

The Vaal Dam’s water level has risen for a 10th consecutive week, the City of Johannesburg reported, but asked residents to persist with water-saving measures.

The city tweeted on Wednesday that the dam’s water level had risen to 44.36% on January 2 — up from 42.12% on December 26.

However, on Thursday morning it retweeted a tweet from Trevor Balzer of the Department of Water and Sanitation, noting that in the past 24-hours it had dipped again, to 44.22%, as "abstraction & evaporation" exceeded inflow. "#Savewater NS," he tweeted.

Last week‚ it was reported that the level of the Vaal Dam was likely to increase for the 10th week running as rains in Gauteng replaced a heat wave.

The increase was helped by overcast‚ cool and wet weather in Gauteng last week.

Thunderstorms were expected to arrive in the province by Friday and continue until Tuesday.

