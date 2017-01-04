Presidency does not offer opinion on DA mayor’s visit to Taiwan

It said in a statement that President Jacob Zuma meets provincial and local government leaders quarterly in the President’s Co-ordinating Council to discuss

matters affecting the three spheres of government, to share ideas and co-ordinate government programmes, and to promote sound co-operative governance.

The council has not met since the local government elections.

On Monday, Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said Taiwan was not recognised as a sovereign state by SA and the UN.

South Africa maintained a liaison office in Taipei as did the Taiwanese in Pretoria‚ but these did not "enjoy the status of an embassy" and existed "to facilitate people-to-people contact".

"It has no political mandate and therefore interaction between political office-bearers is not allowed," said Monyela.

"Representatives of any sphere of government must ensure that their engagements with international entities are aligned to existing mechanisms and programmes and that such relations are co-ordinated in a manner that advances SA’s foreign policy and national interests," he said.

Monyela did not say if any action would be taken against Msimanga.

The ANC on Monday called on Dirco to "confiscate all official and diplomatic passports from officials who are found to be willfully undermining our foreign policy".

Centre for Constitutional Rights director Phephelaphi Dube questioned whether this was the correct way forward‚ telling Radio 702 on Tuesday that "the government is not in position to take simply away one’s passport".

She said the issue "raises quite interesting questions on intergovernmental relations and co-operative governance‚ because the Constitution makes it clear that "different tiers of government "can make their own policies and make their own rules ... in pursuing their own development strategy".

Dube said the bottom line "is that the Constitution does allow a certain measure of independence" to different tiers of government.

The DA has defended Msimanga’s trip‚ saying: "The reality is that their baseless attacks stem from their unwillingness to accept that they have lost control of many municipalities across SA."

The DA reminded the ANC "that neither the ANC nor the national government it runs can dictate who DA mayors meet with in order to obtain job-creating investment‚ and that such international trips are allowed".

The DA said the ANC’s comments amounted to a "hypocritical attack"‚ and the party’s Dean MacPherson tweeted details of a 2014 trip to Taiwan undertaken by Trade and Industries Minister Rob Davies.