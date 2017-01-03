Thieves help themselves to R1.7m from FNB’s Parktown branch

About R1.7m was stolen at the long weekend from a First National Bank branch in Johannesburg.

EWN reported on Tuesday that about R1.7m was stolen from the branch in Parktown.

Hawks spokesman Captain Ndivuho Mulamu confirmed the incident.

Last month, safety deposit boxes containing valuables were stolen in a heist at an FNB branch in Randburg.

TMG Digital reported earlier that police had found 252 of the 360 safety deposit boxes stolen a week before Christmas.

The boxes‚ which had been forced open‚ were found on a mine dump near the FNB Stadium in Soweto. There was no sign of jewellery or Krugerrands which the victims placed in the rented boxes, but many documents were found.

