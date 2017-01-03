National

Thieves help themselves to R1.7m from FNB’s Parktown branch

03 January 2017 - 17:36 PM Staff Writer
Picture: THE HERALD
Picture: THE HERALD

About R1.7m was stolen at the long weekend from a First National Bank branch in Johannesburg.

EWN reported on Tuesday that about R1.7m was stolen from the branch in Parktown.

Hawks spokesman Captain Ndivuho Mulamu confirmed the incident.

Last month, safety deposit boxes containing valuables were stolen in a heist at an FNB branch in Randburg.

TMG Digital reported earlier that police had found 252 of the 360 safety deposit boxes stolen a week before Christmas.

The boxes‚ which had been forced open‚ were found on a mine dump near the FNB Stadium in Soweto. There was no sign of jewellery or Krugerrands which the victims placed in the rented boxes, but many documents were found.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Matric pass rate improves on last year
National / Education
2.
Wits University starts employing hundreds of ...
National / Education
3.
Eskom stays power cuts
National
4.
Pikitup says it is catching up with festive ...
National

Related Articles

Police recover 252 of the 360 safety deposit boxes stolen from Randburg FNB
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.