Police have found 252 of the 360 safety deposit boxes stolen from the Randburg branch of First National Bank in a brazen heist a week before Christmas.

Hawks spokeswoman Captain Ndivhuwo Malamu said the boxes‚ which had been forced open‚ were found on a mine dump near the FNB Stadium in Soweto last Tuesday‚ two days after the heist on December 18.

There was no sign of the jewellery or Kruger Rands the victims said were in the boxes — rented at a cost of several hundred rand a month — but many documents were recovered.

"No arrests have been made‚" Malamu said.

The thieves tied up a lone security guard on duty at the bank and then took at least 12 hours to gain access to the safety deposit box section using a jackhammer‚ before loading the boxes into a waiting van.

The small print of the bank’s safety deposit box contract states it "will not be legally responsible under any circumstances for any loss or damage that may occur to the contents‚" but the victims have questioned whether the bank took appropriate steps to secure the area where the boxes were kept.

A source told TimesLive on Wednesday that the recovered boxes were taken to the Langlaagte Police Station, where each one was being checked for fingerprints.

"The victims are relieved that there has been a break in the case after so many days of silence‚ but also shocked at the fact that they were discovered so long ago‚" said Kelly Fraser, who was speaking on behalf of many of the victims‚ including her father Andrew Fraser‚ who rented a safety deposit box at FNB Randburg for his 50 Kruger Rands just three months ago.

Fraser said the stolen valuables were probably being offered for sale to pawn shops and gold buyers. "Buyers must please be aware of this and contact the police if they are offered goods under suspicious circumstances‚" she said.

Most of the victims have since joined a WhatsApp group‚ and have submitted affidavits to the police.

"The response to the group has been incredible‚" Fraser said. "The victims are relying on one another for emotional support and for strength in numbers in order to get answers.

"FNB has failed to give us any information or even attempted to communicate any developments."

The collective loss from the 360 boxes was massive‚ both financially and in terms of sentimental value‚ she said.

Victims Bob and Nalini Naicker, of Fourways, said last week that they had placed a 22-carat gold jewellery collection worth over R1m in a box. The collection comprised the most precious and valuable possessions of three generations of their family.

The Naickers’ box was moved from the FNB branch in Fourways in October‚ without their permission‚ when that branch underwent renovations.

A man identified only as Norman told fellow victims on the WhatsApp group that the first he knew of his safety deposit box being moved from the Fourways FNB to the Randburg branch was when he queried a R500 charge on his bank statement three weeks before the heist.

"I was charged for the transfer of my box without me even knowing about it‚" he said.

Fraser said one victim had lost valuables worth R4m.

"We’d like to applaud the SAPS [South African Police Service] and Hawks for taking this case seriously‚ and for all the effort so far that led to this discovery."

Asked why FNB had not informed the victims that the opened‚ abandoned boxes were discovered early last week‚ the bank’s CEO of FNB points of presence Lee-Anne van Zyl repeated the statement she gave last week: "FNB can confirm it is working closely with SAPS and in light of the pending investigation is unable to provide further details of the robbery."

What to do

Fraser said the victims’ WhatApp group was growing by the day and she expected to locate most of those who had rented the 360 stolen boxes.

She urged victims to submit an affidavit to the police as soon as possible.

"FNB has opened a case: 407/12/2016. Victims must go to Randburg SAPS with their affidavit‚ stating that their box was stolen‚ detailing the contents and their estimated or proven value: get it stamped and ask the local SAPS to give a copy to W/O Ramaite of the Hawks.

"They must also e-mail a copy of their affidavit to safecustodylegal@fnb.co.za and keep their stamped copy as proof should any of their items be recovered."

TMG Digital/ConsumerLIVE