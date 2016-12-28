President Jacob Zuma has expressed "his sadness and extended heartfelt condolences to Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on the passing of her husband, Professor Rok Ajulu".

"Professor Ajulu is a renowned internationalist and academic‚ he has contributed immensely to not only academia but also to the struggle for liberation in his own native Kenya and South Africa‚" Zuma said in a statement relayed by the Presidency.

"His passing is great loss to his family‚ South Africa and indeed the continent.

"On behalf of government and all South Africans‚ we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Minister Sisulu as well as Ajulu and Sisulu families. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period. May his soul rest in peace."

The Ajulu and Sisulu families said on Tuesday that Ajulu passed away on Monday at Pretoria’s Meulmed Hospital, where he was admitted for complications linked to pancreatic cancer.

They said he was an "ardent anti-apartheid activist from a young age".

"Well-renowned for his sharp mind and keen insights‚ Professor Ajulu was a lecturer in politics and internal relations, and taught at the National University of Lesotho‚ Leeds University‚ Rhodes University‚ and University of the Witwatersrand."

The families said he would be "laid to rest in his ancestral home‚ Dajo Ka Ajulu‚ in Bondo on the shores of Lake Victoria in Kisumu‚ Kenya".

The ANC described Ajulu as "a passionate‚ articulate and ardent advocate for the liberation and freedom of the South African people".

The party’s Zizi Kodwa said he was a "Kenyan internationalist" and veteran of the struggles of the African people.

"The ANC sends its most sincere condolences to Comrade Lindiwe Sisulu and the Ajulu family at large on the passing of this distinguished son of the African soil. Our hearts and thoughts are with them during this painful time‚" Kodwa said.

TMG Digital