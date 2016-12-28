The Department of Correctional Services has officially confirmed the death of Ananias Mathe‚ a Mozambican described as "vicious" during his conviction in 2009.

"It is confirmed that Mathe died yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon at around 4.30pm at King Edward VIII Hospital," KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele said on Wednesday morning.

He said although Mathe’s official cause of death would be determined by a post mortem, he could confirm that Mathe had complained of stomach pains for three or four weeks before he died.

"His family has been notified [and] we’ve also asked officials to alert the consular office of Mozambique‚" Nxele said.

Mathe had been serving a life sentence in the C Max prison in Kokstad. He was a serial rapist‚ robber and murderer, but was best known for escaping from prisons‚ including the C Max prison in Pretoria

Mathe was twice rushed to hospital in Kokstad in recent weeks after complaining of severe constipation and an inability to urinate, and was operated on in Pietermaritzburg two weeks ago.

He was operated on for a second time at the King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban on Saturday, but died on Tuesday‚ reportedly under heavy guard.

DA correctional services spokesman James Selfe said Mathe’s death freed society of a "dangerous and malevolent individual".

"The death in prison of the notorious criminal and escape artist‚ Ananias Mathe‚ brings to an end a chapter for our prison system," he said.

Selfe said his many escapes showed "the depressing reality that offenders with large amounts of money made from the proceeds of crimes can bribe their way out of most situations".

"It is a tribute to the Kokstad C Max staff‚ and the prison’s security measures‚ that he was unable to escape from that prison‚" he said.

