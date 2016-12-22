Instead of playing Santa and giving out gifts to the elderly as he had been scheduled to do‚ President Jacob Zuma used an ANC Youth League lecture to go on the offensive.

Zuma gave the strongest indication yet that he might pull a rabbit out of the hat‚ in a similar way to how he removed Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister just over a year ago‚ a move that sent the rand and other markets spiralling.

Zuma said he wanted assurances from the ANC’s rank and file that he would have their support if he took a similar decision again.

He recalled how he was left on his own by the party faithful and forced to reverse his decision to replace Nene with Des van Rooyen.

Speaking about last year’s events‚ Zuma said he was attacked just like “they are still attacking me now”.

“We were not there to defend the correct decision. The question is‚ if the president takes another decision‚ are we there to defend it? Are we alert?

“The fact of the matter is that the economy is in few hands.

“Now I can tell you, sitting on my own, being pushed to reverse the decision‚ I said to myself [that] this is what happens when the nation is not alert‚ when they don’t even understand the action you are taking‚ when they listen to the wrong analysis.

“Some call it the disaster‚ the Nene disaster. Is the nation aware of what needs to be done to the economy? That’s the issue because any president is not going to tell you why they took such a decision‚ because you don’t have to explain. There are a number of reasons why you put in a minister or remove a minister. You don’t have to explain‚” he said.