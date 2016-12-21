Zuma to wait for MPs’ inquiry report before deciding on SABC board

President Jacob Zuma will await the outcome of the parliamentary inquiry into the SABC before deciding on a new board for the public broadcaster.

On Monday, the SABC’s last remaining board member, chairman Mbulaheni Maguvhe, resigned, leaving the corporation without a board. This has led to speculation on how the broadcaster can function and if Zuma will appoint an interim board.

However, the Presidency said on Wednesday that Zuma would be guided by the recommendations of the National Assembly.

This comes after parliament’s ad hoc committee inquiring into the SABC said on Tuesday it would not stop its work just because all SABC board members resigned.