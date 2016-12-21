Zuma to wait for MPs’ inquiry report before deciding on SABC board
President Jacob Zuma will await the outcome of the parliamentary inquiry into the SABC before deciding on a new board for the public broadcaster.
On Monday, the SABC’s last remaining board member, chairman Mbulaheni Maguvhe, resigned, leaving the corporation without a board. This has led to speculation on how the broadcaster can function and if Zuma will appoint an interim board.
However, the Presidency said on Wednesday that Zuma would be guided by the recommendations of the National Assembly.
This comes after parliament’s ad hoc committee inquiring into the SABC said on Tuesday it would not stop its work just because all SABC board members resigned.
In terms of the Broadcasting Act, the president must appoint an interim board within 10 days of receiving recommendations from the National Assembly. The interim board would be appointed for no more than six months.
Committee chairman Vincent Smith told BDlive that the committee was established by National Assembly resolution so its work could not be stopped summarily.
DA spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme, who is also a member of the committee, said the inquiry had to proceed with or without Maguvhe.
""We always agreed as a committee that we would continue our work even if Prof Maguvhe decided to resign. We have uncovered so much during the inquiry that cannot be left without resolution or recourse," she said on Monday.
Smith said public hearings would resume on January 10 with testimony from former SABC chairman Ben Ngubane (currently Eskom chairman) and chairwoman Ellen Tshabalala, the last two witnesses.
Then the committee would draft a report that would be distributed to stakeholders, including the government as the shareholder, for comment before submission of a final report to the National Assembly by the February 28 deadline.
Please login or register to comment.