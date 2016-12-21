Despite those statistics‚ Peters pleaded: "Let us use the festive season to reaffirm our commitment to the UN Decades of Action for Road Safety, which seeks to stabilise and reduce road fatalities by 50% in 2020. Let us be more considerate in word and in deed.

"Our call for road safety should reverberate throughout the length and breadth of our beautiful country: in our homes; in our workplaces; in hospitals; in places of worship; and everywhere. Most importantly‚ this call to end road deaths must be heard on our country’s streets‚ freeways‚ shebeens‚ recreational venues and by-ways‚" she said.

The AA is likely to take notice of the mention of shebeens. The AA said 2,509 people were arrested for drunk driving in Gauteng alone between December 1 and 19‚ calling this "another shocking statistic, given the clear messages regarding alcohol use and driving" before the start of the festive season.

Peters said: "Let us also take time to pay tribute to our traffic law enforcement officers‚ the South African Police Service‚ South African National Defence Force‚ Emergency Medical Services and health practitioners who will be working to give of their time to ensure that our laws are implemented and offer their services that people on our roads are safe‚ secure and comfortable."

Peters appealed to all South Africans to note that those who were found to be driving drunk, speeding excessively‚ negligent and transgressing the National Traffic Act and Traffic Regulations would be punished.

"Let us respect each other on the road and be responsible road users. Remember the roads are a shared space."

TMG Digital