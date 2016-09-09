Ramaphosa rebukes government, shows tacit support for Gordhan

SOUTH Africans want leaders who will steer the country in a "stable and consistent" manner, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday, again hitting out at a government "at war with itself".

Ramaphosa was speaking at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) annual summit in Boksburg.

In a strong rebuke of those in government causing instability, Ramaphosa said there was an impression of a lack of coherence and a perception that different institutions of the state were in "open conflict" with one another.

His comments come after a bitter public fight between Eskom and Denel and the Treasury, as the battle between the Hawks and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan rages on, and after the Presidency described a statement by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane on a judicial inquiry into the banks as "regrettable".

"We can’t expect our social partners to overcome their differences when we cannot overcome ours," Ramaphosa said.

"We call on all actors in the state to act with decorum and ensure a measure of stability … a well-functioning government is not one at war with itself.

"At least act in a way where you do not disturb stability. Our people want leaders who will lead in a stable and consistent manner," he said.

Turning to the Hawks’ battle with Gordhan, Ramaphosa expressed tacit support for Gordhan.

He said no one in SA was above the law when there was wrongdoing. However, he stressed that the rule of law must be exercised in a responsible way.

"As we exercise the rule of law, do it in a way that ensures stability in the body politic of our country. We must not create the impression that our actions are influenced by any consideration other than advancing the interests of the people of SA.

"Because those impressions become perception and that becomes reality," he said.

Gordhan on Thursday reportedly said he was not above the law but questioned the manner in which the probe was being conducted.

Ramaphosa said the leadership of state-owned entities should also act in a way that entrenched stability. A major announcement on the running of state-owned entities that would "make people happy" was expected "soon", he said.

Government was internally addressing the issue of stability, he said.

Ramaphosa urged delegates at the Nedlac summit not just to focus on jobs and labour but to reflect on society as a whole and on ways to create a new kind of society.