Statistics not likely to reflect improvement in fight against crime

THE latest annual crime statistics due to be released on Friday are not likely to reflect an improvement in the general fight against crime, and the prevalence of contact crimes is expected to show a deterioration, the DA said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, DA MPs Zakhele Mbhele and Marius Redelinghuys said an increase in prevalence across crime categories should be expected due to systemic problems in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The briefing by the DA came a day before the release of the annual crime figures by Police Minister Nathi Nhleko and acting police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane.

Issues in the SAPS which require urgent resolution are a lack of resources, poorly trained personnel, staff attrition and a shortage of specialised equipment.

Mbhele said that, while Phahlane inspired more confidence as a leader than suspended commissioner Riah Phiyega, low conviction rates for serious crimes sent out a message that crime does pay.

"These stats are entirely for the period under both Riah Phiyega and the acting commissioner, but the crime fighting efforts are undermined by a legacy of a decade of neglect. I don’t see how they can turn that picture around in a couple of months," said Mbhele.

Redelinghuys said he and Mbhele would press the minister and the acting commissioner to answer questions on the identified problems, along with fixing crime intelligence divisions, as well as that the minister should begin releasing crime stats quarterly.

"When the acting national commissioner took office, there was a back-to-basics approach which I have spoken highly of," Redelinghuys said. "There is work to root out the problems that emerged under his leadership. But we need to create certainty among the police, because he might just disappear tomorrow like others have."

Mbhele said there was a correlation between poorly-resourced police stations and communities with the highest crime rates. He said that, while this trend persisted, the only part of the SAPS that has no lack of resources is its VIP protection service.

Mbhele also said that, in terms of calculations by the DA, there had been a 325% increase in drug-and gang-related crimes since the Narcotics Bureau was disbanded in 2004.