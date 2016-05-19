Teachers union slams task team’s jobs probe

THE South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has turned its ire on the ministerial task team which probed the jobs-for-cash scandal, accusing it of being "irrational" following an acrimonious meeting this week.

Sadtu, which has already vowed to take the report on legal review after its contents were leaked to City Press ahead of its release on Friday, met with Department of Basic Education officials and the task team on Monday to discuss the union’s input to the final report.

The report paints Sadtu in a negative light by red-flagging its dominance in the basic education system by virtue of the union’s allegiance to the tripartite alliance.

Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said on Wednesday that, during the union’s presentation, the team had made it clear nothing in the report would change. "We said to them we will continue with our presentation so that our side of the story is heard. The rules of natural justice say that if someone is accused of something, they should be offered the right of reply…. The task team report never factored our side of the story and, as it stands, is not credible or rational."

He said the report was riddled with inaccuracies, generalisations and seemed to target only Sadtu and not other unions. Maluleke said it was not for the task team to raise issue about Sadtu’s involvement in the tripartite alliance.

The department had not commented by the time of going to print on Wednesday.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions also hit out at the department, saying it believed deferments of the report’s release "was a well-calculated move to denigrate Sadtu’s public standing. This is a … classic smear job."