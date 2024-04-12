MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker, while metals help JSE
Still rising oil prices paint a poor picture for the global inflation outlook
12 April 2024 - 18:57
The rand was weaker on Friday, while metals helped the JSE from the session’s worst levels as investors considered inflation and geopolitical threats.
Oil prices rose to an intraday high of $92.14 a barrel — the highest level since October, after reports that Israel was preparing for a direct attack by Iran this weekend, in what would be the biggest escalation of tension in the region since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war last October...
