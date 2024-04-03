Globally, currencies are depreciating against the dollar and people are buying gold as protection against that, one analyst says
The Electoral Commission of SA has to preside over an extremely complicated general election cycle
The former speaker handed herself over to the Lyttelton police station on Thursday morning
‘Today we declare we will build Gauteng to be a place of hope,’ Hlazo-Webster said
Goldway has offered to buy out the remaining MC Mining shareholders for A$0.16 a share in cash
Discovery Bank and Visa study finds Capetonians outspend average South Africans by 38%
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Eerik Oja, CEO and co-founder of car subscription service Planet42
Ukraine’s military shot down 11 Shahed drones of 20 launched at the country overnight
Team’s recent two wins and two defeats leaves fans feeling exasperated
Highlight features are the Ocean wave green colour with white contrast roof and mirror caps
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
