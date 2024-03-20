MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer, with focus on Fed
Many investors are anticipating the central bank will start lowering rates in June
20 March 2024 - 19:03
Many investors are anticipating the central bank will start lowering rates in June
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, while its global peers were mixed as investors focused on the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.
Markets are expecting the policymakers to keep interest rates unchanged when it concludes its two-day federal open market committee (FOMC) in the evening...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.