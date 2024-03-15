Markets

Oil prices likely to end week about 4% higher

Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries this week supported oil prices, after they caused a fire at Rosneft’s biggest refiner

15 March 2024 - 11:18
by Arathy Somasekhar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH/ARVIND VALLABH
Picture: UNSPLASH/ARVIND VALLABH

Oil prices edged lower on Friday but were on track to gain nearly 4% for the week, boosted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) revising its 2024 oil demand forecasts higher and an unexpected decline in US stockpiles.

Brent crude oil futures fell 38c or 0.4% to $85.04 a barrel at 7.51am GMT, after crossing $85 a barrel for the first time since November on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 35c or 0.4% to $80.91.

The IEA on Thursday raised its view on 2024 oil demand for a fourth time since November as Houthi attacks disrupt Red Sea shipping.

World oil demand will rise by 1.3-million bpd in 2024, the IEA said in its latest report, up 110,000 bpd from February. It forecast a slight supply deficit this year after Opec+ members extended cuts, from a surplus previously.

ANZ analysts also noted that US oil refinery use is expected to pick up. “Refineries are coming online after shutting capacity in January due to winter freeze,” they wrote in a report on Friday.

“European refinery margins are picking up as well,” they said, adding that there were signs of “tightening market balance.”

The gains this week have come despite the dollar strengthening at its fastest pace in eight weeks. A stronger dollar makes crude more expensive for users of other currencies.

Also supporting oil prices this week were Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, which caused a fire at Rosneft’s biggest refinery in one of the most serious attacks against Russia’s energy sector in recent months.

US crude oil stockpiles also fell unexpectedly last week as refineries ramped up processing while petrol inventories slumped as demand rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

On the demand side, China’s central bank left a key policy rate unchanged, as authorities continued to prioritise currency stability amid uncertainty over the timing of expected Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Lower interest rates cut consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

In the US, some signs of slowing economic activity were seen as unlikely to spur the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates before June as other data on Thursday showed a larger-than-expected increase in producer prices in February. 

Reuters

Asian shares pulled down by tech slump in US

Bitcoin was last 4.6% lower at $67,417, having hit a record high of $73,192.79 in the previous session
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold likely to end three-week winning streak

Higher inflation adds pressure on the US Fed to keep interest rates elevated, weighing on non-yielding assets such as gold
Markets
6 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker after another US ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm amid bets on ...
Markets
3.
Gold likely to end three-week winning streak
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Gold slips slightly but stays near record high, ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.