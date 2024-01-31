Before US Federal Reserve statement, JSE slips
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged when it concludes its federal open market committee meeting on Wednesday
31 January 2024 - 10:33
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with global markets mostly weaker ahead of the first monetary policy decision for 2024 by the US Federal Reserve.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged when it concludes its two-day federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday. Investors will, however, pay attention to the post-decision address by Fed chair Jerome Powell for clues on when the central bank's policymakers will cut interest rates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.