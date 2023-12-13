Markets

Gold rangebound as traders hope for rate clues in Powell’s speech

Metal stuck in narrow range in cautious trade ahead of Federal Reserve’s rate decision

13 December 2023 - 07:43
by Brijesh Patel
Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and policy outlook later in the day.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,978.39/oz, at 2.16am GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,993.50.

The Fed’s rate-setting policy committee will release its policy statement and interest rate decision at 7pm GMT, followed by chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 7.30pm GMT.

Traders widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% this week and are pricing in about a 75% chance of a rate cut in May, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Investors will be looking out for comments from Powell that could shed more light on the Fed’s monetary policy outlook amid expectations of rate cuts in the first half of 2024.

“In November, there was a big dovish shift in market expectation in terms of Fed rate outlook. We saw the dollar and yields drop on that and that helped gold,” aid Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

“However, I think the Fed doesn’t want to over endorse a dovish perspective because then inflation expectations may get unhinged.”

The US consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.1% in November after being unchanged in October, the labour department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through November, the CPI increased 3.1% after rising 3.2% in October.

Gold, which pays no interest, tends to benefit when interest rates fall as this reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Market participants also awaited the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England’s (BOE) policy meetings on Thursday.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33% to 875.65 tonnes on Tuesday.

Spot silver eased 0.1% at $22.73/oz, while platinum fell 0.1% to $928.27 and palladium skidded 0.3% to $976.42. 

Reuters

Asian equities mixed as investors await decision

Investors are focused on Fed’s final policy decision of 2023 to look for clues on whether it will cut rates in 2024
Markets
7 hours ago

Equities gain as investors await US inflation numbers

Gold and oil get a boost from a weaker dollar in the run-up to a string of central bank meetings
Markets
1 day ago

Gold flat as traders look to US inflation data

Markets expect Federal Reserve to stay put on rates on Wednesday
Markets
1 day ago
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors assess US consumer inflation data

JSE lifts before release of consumer inflation figure in US

WATCH: Market Report

