JSE rises before Fed summit as investors cheer Nvidia earnings
Bolstered by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, the chipmaker beat estimates and issued optimistic guidance for the current period
24 August 2023 - 11:37
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers as investors cheered a strong second-quarter earnings report from Nvidia.
Nvidia, the chipmaker bolstered by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, beat estimates and issued optimistic guidance for the current period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.