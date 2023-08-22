MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid focus on Powell address over rates
The Fed chair is scheduled to give a highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday
22 August 2023 - 19:20
The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers on Tuesday, as investors looked towards the US Federal Reserve’s annual conference at Jackson Hole this week for guidance on the future direction of interest rates.
Tech companies’ earnings are in focus this week as are retailers’ reports, in which investors will be looking for clues about the state of US consumer spending and health of the wider economy...
