JSE weaker as investors digest US inflation data
Investors are mulling data that shows inflation in the US continues to moderate
11 August 2023 - 11:19
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, with global peers mixed as investors digested data showing that inflation in the US continues to moderate.
US July consumer prices rose 3.2% on an annual basis, less than the 3.3% expected by the market. On a month-to-month basis, inflation increased 0.2%, in line with estimates. Excluding food and energy, the core US July CPI reading was up 4.7% on an annual basis...
