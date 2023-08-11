Oil prices steady as investors mull China data against Opec forecasts

New York/Beijing — Oil prices were largely unchanged in Asian morning trade as investors weighed optimistic demand forecasts from the Opec producer group against mixed economic data in top importer China.
Brent crude fell 4c to $86.36 a barrel at 3.10am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 2c at $82.80 a barrel.
Both benchmarks have been on a sustained rally since June, with West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) trading on Thursday at its highest this year and Brent hitting its best price since January.
“Oil markets may have been overbought from a multi-week rally, though Opec+ output cuts and improved demand outlooks remained bullish factors,” said Tina Teng, a market analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.
Opec said on Thursday it expects world oil demand to rise by 2.25-million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, compared with growth of 2.44-million bpd in 2023. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month.
In 2024, “solid” economic growth amid continued improvements in China is expected to boost oil consumption, it added.
Market sentiment was also lifted by Thursday’s US consumer price data for July, which fuelled speculation the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its aggressive rate hike cycle.
However, Teng also noted that “China’s sluggish economic data and the retreat on Wall Street weighs on risk sentiment, and a strengthened dollar also pressured commodity prices”.
While customs data showed crude imports up year on year, China’s overall exports plunged 14.5% on last year, with monthly crude imports retreating from June’s near-record highs to the lowest levels since January.
Data this week also showed China’s consumer prices fell into deflation and factory gate prices extended declines in July, raising concerns about fuel demand in the world’s second-largest economy.
On the supply side, prices have been supported by extensions to output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, alongside supply fears driven by the potential for conflict between Russia and Ukraine to disrupt Russian oil shipments in the Black Sea region.
Baden Moore, head of commodity and carbon strategy markets at National Australia Bank said crude markets were likely to show a supply deficit through the second half of this year, but it would be less than Opec’s forecast for a deficit of about 2-million barrels a day in the September quarter.
“Although our supply deficit forecast is lower, we expect it is enough to push prices over $90 a barrel through 2H23,” Moore added.
Oil prices steady as investors mull China data against Opec forecasts
The producer group expects global oil demand to rise next year amid mixed economic data from China
New York/Beijing — Oil prices were largely unchanged in Asian morning trade as investors weighed optimistic demand forecasts from the Opec producer group against mixed economic data in top importer China.
Brent crude fell 4c to $86.36 a barrel at 3.10am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 2c at $82.80 a barrel.
Both benchmarks have been on a sustained rally since June, with West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) trading on Thursday at its highest this year and Brent hitting its best price since January.
“Oil markets may have been overbought from a multi-week rally, though Opec+ output cuts and improved demand outlooks remained bullish factors,” said Tina Teng, a market analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.
Opec said on Thursday it expects world oil demand to rise by 2.25-million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, compared with growth of 2.44-million bpd in 2023. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month.
In 2024, “solid” economic growth amid continued improvements in China is expected to boost oil consumption, it added.
Market sentiment was also lifted by Thursday’s US consumer price data for July, which fuelled speculation the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its aggressive rate hike cycle.
However, Teng also noted that “China’s sluggish economic data and the retreat on Wall Street weighs on risk sentiment, and a strengthened dollar also pressured commodity prices”.
While customs data showed crude imports up year on year, China’s overall exports plunged 14.5% on last year, with monthly crude imports retreating from June’s near-record highs to the lowest levels since January.
Data this week also showed China’s consumer prices fell into deflation and factory gate prices extended declines in July, raising concerns about fuel demand in the world’s second-largest economy.
On the supply side, prices have been supported by extensions to output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, alongside supply fears driven by the potential for conflict between Russia and Ukraine to disrupt Russian oil shipments in the Black Sea region.
Baden Moore, head of commodity and carbon strategy markets at National Australia Bank said crude markets were likely to show a supply deficit through the second half of this year, but it would be less than Opec’s forecast for a deficit of about 2-million barrels a day in the September quarter.
“Although our supply deficit forecast is lower, we expect it is enough to push prices over $90 a barrel through 2H23,” Moore added.
Reuters
Help for Saudi budget deficit after Aramco raises dividend
Oil stands firm near four-month high on Opec+ cuts
Oil on track for sixth week of gains
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Oil dips on China’s economic woes
Oil prices fall as weak China data offsets tightening supply
Oil prices hold steady on weaker demand from China
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.