JSE slips as investors await Fed minutes
Fed chair Jerome Powell has highlighted the still-robust US labour market as one of the main drivers of inflation
05 July 2023 - 11:18
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning along with its global peers, as investors await minutes from the recent federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting, due to be released later on Wednesday.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell emphasised the expectation of two more 25-basis-point interest-rate hikes, when he appeared at the European Central Bank forum in Portugal last week. He said increases at consecutive meetings were possible. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now