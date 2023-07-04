Traders remain cautious ahead of the release of the minutes of the US central bank's most recent policy meeting
Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat on Tuesday in thin trading due to a US holiday, while traders awaited the US Federal Reserve’s minutes of the June meeting on Wednesday for more clues on its interest rate hike path ahead.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,921.39 an ounce by 2.41am GMT, while US gold futures were flat at $1,929.10.
“Right now the headwinds for gold are the expectations of a further 50 basis points tightening, more liquidity withdrawal and rates remaining relatively elevated for some time after the Terminal value has been reached,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets, ABC Refinery.
Investors see a nearly 90% chance of a 25 basis point hike in July, according to CME’s Fedwatch tool, bringing rates into the 5.25%-5.50% range before cuts are seen after March in 2024. High interest rates discourage investment in non-yielding gold.
The dollar index held steady.
US manufacturing slumped further in June to the lowest reading since May 2020 per data on Monday, yet price pressures continued to deflate since bottlenecks in the supply chain have eased considerably and higher borrowing costs dampen demand.
Markets will also watch for minutes of the June 13-14 US Federal Reserve meeting being released on Wednesday.
While gold prices could recover to $1,940 before a potential drop lower, “the rates background remains a significant drag”, Frappell said.
Japan’s top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said authorities were in close contact with US and other overseas authorities in lieu of the yen falling to a near eight-month low against the dollar last week.
The Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision would also be watched during the Asian market hours.
Spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.91 an ounce, platinum was up 0.6% to $912.15 while palladium jumped 2% to $1,253.95.
Reuters
Gold flat as traders wait for Fed minutes
