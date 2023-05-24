JSE slips as US debt-ceiling uncertainty persists

Markets remain edgy as US legislators struggle to come to an agreement
As precious as SA’s non-aligned status may be, it’s a toothless strategy in the current diplomatic round
Unions reject 4.5% revised offer
The government has nothing to hide over the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town, defence minister says
Reit reports 7.8% increase in turnover for the fourth months to-end April, with trading densities above its benchmark
However, the SA Reserve Bank is still likely to implement a back-to-back 50 basis-point rate hike on Thursday
The Treasury says the current procurement system in government is not working, which means it is not able to deliver services effectively.
Dubbed ‘the most hated man in the US’ after he raised the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000%, Shkreli was convicted in 2017 of defrauding investors in two hedge funds
The vocal encouragement of a passionate home crowd is vital at crucial stages of a match to give their team a boost when it’s needed most.
The automotive upstart plans to market locally built hatchback, sedan, a mini-crossover and bakkies
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as ongoing debt-ceiling discussions in the US appeared to yield little progress.
Investors are interpreting the lack of any major updates on negotiations as a sign that legislators are struggling to progress as hoped...
