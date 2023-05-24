Markets

JSE slips as US debt-ceiling uncertainty persists

Markets remain edgy as US legislators struggle to come to an agreement

24 May 2023 - 11:30 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, as ongoing debt-ceiling discussions in the US appeared to yield little progress.

Investors are interpreting the lack of any major updates on negotiations as a sign that legislators are struggling to progress as hoped...

