WATCH: Technical analysis on Sibanye-Stillwater, Amplats and Investec

Business Day TV talks to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys

22 May 2023 - 21:30
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Founder of Herenya Capital Petri Redelinghuys chats to Business Day TV about what the charts are telling him about Sibanye-Stillwater, Anglo American Platinum and Investec.

