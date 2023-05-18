Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Former Eskom CEO presided over the worst blackouts in SA’s history
Investigation is under way into ‘serious allegations’ against Sello Hatang
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Revenue boosted by healthy revenue growth in China, but weak performance in the Americas sends shares tumbling
SA has continued to see a worsening trend in its terms of trade over the past 12 months, adding to rand weakness
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Producers forced into expensive transport alternatives by cyclone and power cuts
When the PSL season winds up on Saturday, the focus will be on the race for the runners-up position and the relegation battle.
The billionaire has for years eschewed advertising in favour of seeking to capitalise on his star power
The rand was weaker on Thursday, while the JSE was little changed as investors kept a close eye on the US debt-ceiling talks.
The local currency weakened for the third consecutive session, touching an intraday worst level of R19.48/$ as the outlook for SA remains gloomy, with intensifying load-shedding in winter making headlines. The dollar, meanwhile, it at its strongest levels in seven weeks. ..
Rand weaker as investors watch US debt ceiling talks
The outlook for SA remains gloomy, while the dollar is at its strongest levels in seven weeks
