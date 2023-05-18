Markets

Rand weaker as investors watch US debt ceiling talks

The outlook for SA remains gloomy, while the dollar is at its strongest levels in seven weeks

18 May 2023 - 11:34 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand was weaker on Thursday, while the JSE was little changed as investors kept a close eye on the US debt-ceiling talks.

The local currency weakened for the third consecutive session, touching an intraday worst level of R19.48/$ as the outlook for SA remains gloomy, with intensifying load-shedding in winter making headlines. The dollar, meanwhile, it at its strongest levels in seven weeks. ..

