The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, while its global peers were mixed, as investors digested this week's monetary policy outcomes from the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
Both the Fed and the ECB raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected for both.
Meanwhile, contagion fears in the regional bank space are still lingering after California lender PacWest tanked by more than 41% on Thursday on news that the bank has been assessing strategic options including a possible sale, sparking wider fears about the health of the US’s regional bank sector.
“There are probably a lot of headwinds still, with the banking problems in the US and the looming recession just two of the mentioned,” TreasuryOne currency strategist Andre Cilliers said.
At 10.15am, the JSE all share had gained 0.54% to 77,686.98 points and the top 40 was up 0.68%. Industrial metals had added 1.96%, retailers 1.14%, resources 1.13%, banks 0.8%, financials 0.74% and industrials 0.31%.
At the same time in Europe, France’s CAC 40 had lost 0.34% and Germany’s DAX 0.33%.
Earlier in Asia, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.48%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.41% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.12%.
Later on Friday, data for the US nonfarm payrolls will be released, which could add some volatility. Analysts expect the number to come in weaker than thought as the US economy is not as strong as it seems.
At 10.24am, the rand had weakened 0.4% to R18.3518/$, 0.56% to R20.2329/€ and 0.72% to R23.1312/£. The euro was 0.11% firmer at $1.1025.
Gold lost 0.55% to $2,039.88/oz, while platinum gained 0.3% to $1.042.10/oz. Brent crude was 1.77% firmer at $73.77 a barrel.
JSE improves, but monetary policy risks remain concerning
