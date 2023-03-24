Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as banking sector jitters persist

A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks

BL Premium
24 March 2023 - 18:33 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Friday, after shares of Deutsche Bank plunged, raising fresh jitters about the fragility of banks and the outlook for interest rates.

Deutsche Bank’s shares fell by more than 11% in Europe following a spike in credit default swaps — a form of insurance for a company’s bondholders against its default, as concerns about the stability of European banks persisted, Bloomberg reported...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.