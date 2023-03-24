A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Friday, after shares of Deutsche Bank plunged, raising fresh jitters about the fragility of banks and the outlook for interest rates.
Deutsche Bank’s shares fell by more than 11% in Europe following a spike in credit default swaps — a form of insurance for a company’s bondholders against its default, as concerns about the stability of European banks persisted, Bloomberg reported...
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as banking sector jitters persist
