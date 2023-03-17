Gold heads for best week since November amid banking crisis

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 1.6% amid banking turmoil
The country’s total trade with Russia in 2020 was 13 times smaller than with the US and 45 times smaller than with the EU
Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng, sat down with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, minister of electricity
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
The weak rand is expected to give SA’s biggest cement maker a reprieve in the coming year
Results of the survey are one of many factors that the MPC uses to decide on the interest rate
Filings for rescue support the assessment that SA has an ever-weakening economy
French president pushes through an unpopular pension system overhaul without a vote in the lower house
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
Named after an iconic highway, the arthouse studio was the biggest winner at the Oscars
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, and were poised for their biggest weekly gain since mid-November as the global banking crisis sent investors flocking to the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,928.08/oz at 3.13am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,932.10.
Bullion prices have risen about 3.2% so far in the week, heading for a third consecutive weekly gain, lifted by safe-haven demand after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.
Large US banks injected $30bn in deposits into First Republic Bank on Thursday to rescue the lender caught up in a widening banking crisis. This came after Swiss lender Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to $54bn from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity.
The banking crisis seemed supportive for gold “because it led to ... the general sense that with this market risk and with credit stress, central banks might back off [on hiking rates],” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
But the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, as concerns over high inflation outstripped fears of a global banking crisis.
US central bankers are seen pressing on with their inflation-fighting campaign with a 25 basis point rate hike at the March policy meeting.
The opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion rises when interest rates are increased to bring down inflation.
The focus is on “whether the Fed can manage what the ECB just did, which is to stay in the inflation fight without triggering some sort of a market shakeout,” said Spivak.
The dollar index was down 0.2%, making gold more attractive to buyers holding other currencies.
Spot silver rose 0.9% to 21.89/oz, platinum added 0.8% at $980.33 and palladium climbed 0.9% to $1,443.80.
All three metals were bound for weekly gains, with silver set for its best week since early December.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold heads for best week since November amid banking crisis
Prices have risen about 3.2% so far this week as investors flock to the safe-haven metal
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, and were poised for their biggest weekly gain since mid-November as the global banking crisis sent investors flocking to the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,928.08/oz at 3.13am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,932.10.
Bullion prices have risen about 3.2% so far in the week, heading for a third consecutive weekly gain, lifted by safe-haven demand after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.
Large US banks injected $30bn in deposits into First Republic Bank on Thursday to rescue the lender caught up in a widening banking crisis. This came after Swiss lender Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to $54bn from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity.
The banking crisis seemed supportive for gold “because it led to ... the general sense that with this market risk and with credit stress, central banks might back off [on hiking rates],” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
But the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, as concerns over high inflation outstripped fears of a global banking crisis.
US central bankers are seen pressing on with their inflation-fighting campaign with a 25 basis point rate hike at the March policy meeting.
The opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion rises when interest rates are increased to bring down inflation.
The focus is on “whether the Fed can manage what the ECB just did, which is to stay in the inflation fight without triggering some sort of a market shakeout,” said Spivak.
The dollar index was down 0.2%, making gold more attractive to buyers holding other currencies.
Spot silver rose 0.9% to 21.89/oz, platinum added 0.8% at $980.33 and palladium climbed 0.9% to $1,443.80.
All three metals were bound for weekly gains, with silver set for its best week since early December.
Reuters
Gold off its five-week high but steadies above $1,900
Pan African Resources secures R400m from RMB
Gold gains 1% as investors retreat amid US banking rout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ghana joint venture not an opening for a merger, says AngloGold boss
Gold steady as investors weigh Fed’s rate-hike plans after inflation report
Credit Suisse fears rock Asian stocks; gold and dollar soar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.