Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand firms most in more than a month

JSE tracks global bourses lower, where banking stocks came under pressure

BL Premium
10 March 2023 - 18:48 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand gained the most in more than a month on Friday after the US dollar weakened when US jobs data for February came in stronger-than-expected but lower than in January, while the JSE tracked weaker global stock markets.

The nonfarm payrolls data showed payrolls increased by 311,000 in February, above the market expectation of 225,000 — however lower than the blockbuster January figure of 504,000. The unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, above the expectation of 3.4%, while wages increased by 4.6% from a year ago, compared with the 4.8% estimate. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.