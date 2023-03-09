Silicon Valley Bank loses about 70% of its value unleashing fears of broader banking-system stress
We are producing less but we remain the fifth largest coal producer in the world
The department will cease to exist as part of the reconfiguration of government departments
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor firm will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB
The credit ratings agency has ended a stretch of relative ratings stability for SA
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Joseph Stiglitz among dozens of civil society, climate change and philanthropic leaders backing Biden's nominee to lead World Bank
Gary Lineker is giving a voice to the downtrodden on a platform few activists or politicians have
Producers are no longer making new and innovative content in favour of stale formula TV
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses ahead of US jobs data
Reports on Wednesday point to a resilient US economy, strengthening the case for a 50 basis point hike by the Fed
The JSE all but recovered earlier losses on Thursday while markets elsewhere were mixed as investors marked time before Friday’s US employment data.
On Wednesday, data showed that US job openings fell less than expected in January, while a stronger-than-expected February private payrolls report suggested a resilient economy, with both numbers heightening concern that the Fed could hike rates by bigger increments and for longer...
