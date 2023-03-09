Markets

Oil drops further amid concern about rates

Fed chair’s remarks about interest rate hikes weigh on oil and other risk assets due to worry about the possible effect on economic and demand growth

09 March 2023 - 12:25 Alex Lawler
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

London — Oil fell for a third day on Thursday as fear about the economic effect of rising interest rates offset a surprise drop in US crude inventories and hope for Chinese demand.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments this week on the likelihood that interest rates will need to be raised more than previously expected in response to recent strong data, continued to weigh on oil and other risk assets because of the potential effect on economic and demand growth.

Brent crude fell by 34c, or 0.4%, to $82.32 a barrel by 9.02am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped by 11c to $76.55. Both benchmarks fell between 4% and 5% over the previous two days.

“Fears of recession are conspicuously rising,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Oil prices on Tuesday registered their largest daily fall since early January after Powell’s comments.

“Oil prices are still under the influence of Powell’s hawkish tone,” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank, pointing to the possibility of a rate hike of 50 basis points (bps) rather than 25bps.

There was some support for oil from Wednesday’s official figures on US crude inventories, which fell 1.7-million barrels last week to end a 10-week run of increases. That compared with the expectation in a Reuters poll for a 400,000-barrel increase.

Oil has also drawn support from the expectation of rising Chinese demand.

While China’s crude oil imports in the first two months of 2023 fell 1.3% year on year, analysts pointed to accelerating imports in February as a sign that fuel demand was rebounding after Beijing scrapped Covid-19 controls.

Reuters

JSE slips as focus shifts to US jobs data

Fed chair Jerome Powell maintained his hawkish stance, but has reiterated the US central bank's moves will be data-dependent
Markets
7 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Mangers
Markets
21 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE pares some losses, but risks remain

Strong US private payrolls report is seen as increasing the likelihood of the Fed raising rates by a further 50 basis points
Markets
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand flirts with R19/$ on barrage of bad news
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches four-month low
Markets
3.
Asian shares plunge as Fed chair’s hawkish ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares some losses, but risks ...
Markets
5.
Gold stagnant as investors await US jobs data
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares wobble as dollar hovers near three-month high

Markets

Gold stagnant as investors await US jobs data

Markets

Oil steady as US crude stocks fall and China signals demand recovery

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.