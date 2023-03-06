Gold eases as Banks signal more rate hikes to rein in inflation

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
In our uncertain times the only guarantee is that the world will keep changing, with change coming at an ever-accelerating rate.
Ramaphosa announces Ramokgopa as minister for electricity and Paul Mashatile as SA’s new deputy president among changes
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Shares leap the most in 24 years, adding R12bn to Bidvest’s market capitalisation
The mining and manufacturing sectors have for the past decade been held hostage by structural constraints
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taipei on edge after Beijing steps up its military activities around Taiwan
New limited-overs coach will have all the players available for the ODIs against the Netherlands
Latest model introduces new luxuries and safety equipment in a dashing new compact suit
Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked lower on Monday as central banks indicated further interest rate hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation, diminishing bullion’s appeal as a hedge against price increases.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,853.99 per ounce by 5.05am, after climbing to its highest since February 15 on Friday. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,859.90.
Interest rate hikes to contain high inflation discourage investors from placing money in non-yielding assets such as gold.
“More sustained moves [in gold] may be driven by hard data — US non-farm payroll, where a weaker-than-expected figure will be looked upon to push back against January’s strong labour data as a one-off,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.
Investors are awaiting US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the February payrolls report on Friday for monetary policy clues.
San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said on Saturday if data on inflation and the labour market continued to come in hotter than expected, interest rates would need to go higher, and stay there longer. Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin said on Friday he could see US rates in the 5.5%-5.75% range.
Data on Friday showed the US services sector grew at a steady clip in February, with new orders and employment rising to more than one-year highs.
“We see a trading range of $1,775-$1,900 as we expect to see the March [Federal Open Market Committee] meeting to come across as more hawkish than investors are hoping for,” Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex, wrote in a monthly note.
Underlying inflation in the eurozone will stay high in the near term, so a 50 basis-point rate increase later this month is increasingly certain, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said.
Spot silver firmed 0.1% to $21.27 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.3% to $974.36 and palladium was down 0.2% at $1,449.82.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold eases as Banks signal more rate hikes to rein in inflation
Fed presidents of San Francisco and Richmond say interest rates need to go higher and stay there longer
Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked lower on Monday as central banks indicated further interest rate hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation, diminishing bullion’s appeal as a hedge against price increases.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,853.99 per ounce by 5.05am, after climbing to its highest since February 15 on Friday. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,859.90.
Interest rate hikes to contain high inflation discourage investors from placing money in non-yielding assets such as gold.
“More sustained moves [in gold] may be driven by hard data — US non-farm payroll, where a weaker-than-expected figure will be looked upon to push back against January’s strong labour data as a one-off,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.
Investors are awaiting US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the February payrolls report on Friday for monetary policy clues.
San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said on Saturday if data on inflation and the labour market continued to come in hotter than expected, interest rates would need to go higher, and stay there longer. Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin said on Friday he could see US rates in the 5.5%-5.75% range.
Data on Friday showed the US services sector grew at a steady clip in February, with new orders and employment rising to more than one-year highs.
“We see a trading range of $1,775-$1,900 as we expect to see the March [Federal Open Market Committee] meeting to come across as more hawkish than investors are hoping for,” Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex, wrote in a monthly note.
Underlying inflation in the eurozone will stay high in the near term, so a 50 basis-point rate increase later this month is increasingly certain, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said.
Spot silver firmed 0.1% to $21.27 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.3% to $974.36 and palladium was down 0.2% at $1,449.82.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pandora offers sustainability-linked bond that includes using 100% recycled ...
Gold heads for best week since middle of January
Bid to ‘bring sexy back into mining’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.