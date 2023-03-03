Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week firmer on optimism of China rebound

US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets

03 March 2023 - 17:51 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed firmer on Friday, ending the first week of the new month on a positive note as optimism about China’s strong economic rebound supported sentiment.

The JSE all share index rose 1.87% for the week, buoyed by gains in mining stocks as strong data from China — SA’s biggest partner for trade in commodities — pointed to a growing rebound after the lifting of the country’s stringent Covid-19 regulations...

