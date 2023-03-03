US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
The JSE closed firmer on Friday, ending the first week of the new month on a positive note as optimism about China’s strong economic rebound supported sentiment.
The JSE all share index rose 1.87% for the week, buoyed by gains in mining stocks as strong data from China — SA’s biggest partner for trade in commodities — pointed to a growing rebound after the lifting of the country’s stringent Covid-19 regulations...
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week firmer on optimism of China rebound
