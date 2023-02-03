MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens most in two month while JSE follows global bourses firmer

The rand continues to face numerous risks, including ongoing load-shedding
As for diesel generators, keep them going day and night
On Thursday, the court gave the ANC five days to do so and to pay the costs for the litigation
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
MTN Ghana said the tax liability had been fully withdrawn following extensive engagements with Ghanaian authorities
New orders slumped due to load-shedding, which also disrupted supply chains and curtailed business activity, according to survey respondents
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
China claims balloon is civilian in nature, used for meteorological and other scientific research
It could pay off in much needed advertising exposure for SA
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
The rand weakened along with other emerging-market currencies on Friday, falling the most in two months, while the JSE followed mostly stronger global counterparts as investors digested the unexpectedly strong jobs report in the US.
US nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000 for January, far higher than the 187,000 market estimate — and December’s gain of 260,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimate for 3.6%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens most in two month while JSE follows global bourses firmer
The rand continues to face numerous risks, including ongoing load-shedding
The rand weakened along with other emerging-market currencies on Friday, falling the most in two months, while the JSE followed mostly stronger global counterparts as investors digested the unexpectedly strong jobs report in the US.
US nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000 for January, far higher than the 187,000 market estimate — and December’s gain of 260,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimate for 3.6%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.