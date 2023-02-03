Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens most in two month while JSE follows global bourses firmer

The rand continues to face numerous risks, including ongoing load-shedding

BL Premium
03 February 2023 - 19:28 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand weakened along with other emerging-market currencies on Friday, falling the most in two months, while the JSE followed mostly stronger global counterparts as investors digested the unexpectedly strong jobs report in the US. 

US nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000 for January, far higher than the 187,000 market estimate — and December’s gain of 260,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimate for 3.6%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.