Rupture of US-Canada pipeline could mean US crude stocks declined by 3.9-million barrels in the week to December 9
President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed impediments to companies building their own power plants but that is a long-term fix
‘In some of the contracts, hospital employees are said to have received gratification’
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
Chris Griffith has taken the blame for the failed deal to buy the Canadian miner and will step down at the end of December
Sacci’s BCI shows that the disruptive effects of Covid-19 over the past three or so years have been overcome
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Chung Pui-kuen was the former editor-in-chief of the now-shuttered liberal news site Stand News
Compelling viewing awaits as when Van der Dussen and De Bruyn take on the most experienced bowling attack of all time
Company describes it as a collectible piece designed for select occasions
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors awaited key inflation data from the US.
Investors will be closely watching the consumer price index (CPI) later, which is expected to show prices, while still high, are continuing to decelerate. ..
JSE lifts ahead of US inflation data release
If the CPI print comes in softer, it will justify the Fed’s projected 50 basis point interest-rate hike
