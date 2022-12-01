Markets

Market data — December 1 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

01 December 2022 - 23:31
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand takes a tumble with Ramaphosa on the brink
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand plunges as Ramaphosa hangs on ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
Market data — December 1 2022
Markets
5.
Rand is muted as investors assess Cyril ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.