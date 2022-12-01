Local unit weakens as much as 4% as market reacts to political instability after Phala Phala report
The time is over for fond attachment to people we think we like in the governing elite, writes Songezo Zibi
Colleague Mulao Lamula defends public protector to panel considering her fitness to hold office
The dominant European shopping centres are delivering strong trading figures as shoppers are back to malls
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Charles Michel says they also discussed trade relations, the climate, human rights and Covid-19 recovery
Thriston Lawrence equals his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Thursday
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
Bonds
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Market data — December 1 2022
Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Bonds
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.