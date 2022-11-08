Asian stocks rise on hopes China will relax pandemic curbs

Investors hope Beijing will ease zero-Covid policy and reopen to world
The Canadian miner’s shareholders vote on November 21 on the existing Gold Fields offer
Analysts say party is out of fresh ideas as it returns to issues debated at previous conference
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
New listing will bring number of companies on alternative exchange to 89
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
M&A activity is likely to top $100bn this year and next on continent’s good growth prospects
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
Hong Kong — Asian shares rose on Tuesday as US stocks increased overnight before midterm elections and investors clung on to hopes that China will relax its strict pandemic curbs even after the government reaffirmed its commitment to the zero-Covid policy.
Wall Street ended sharply higher Monday as investors focused on Tuesday’s midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, while shares of Meta Platforms jumped on a report of job cuts at the Facebook parent.
MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.39% at 1.34am GMT. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s benchmark CSI300 index were up 0.3% and 0.14% respectively.
“The thing to watch will be the US midterms today and the consumer price index (CPI) data tomorrow,” said Redmond Wong, Saxo Markets’ market strategist for Greater China, in a note on Tuesday.
“Markets are expecting the gridlock situation of a divided Congress and moderation in the US CPI. Both are helping the risk-on sentiments.”
Investors are hoping China will gradually ease its zero-Covid policy and reopen to the world, even after health officials reiterated their commitment to the policy on Saturday at a press conference.
The policy has weighed on China’s economic activity, with downbeat trade data on Monday providing the latest sign that the world’s second-largest economy is slowing.
“Investors took note that the health officials added that local governments should not unreasonably double down on the implementation and must ensure people’s livelihood and economic activities remain normal,” Wong said.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.22%, lifted by financial companies.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 shot up 1.33% in early trade, hitting an eight-week high.
Overnight, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.31%, the S&P 500 gained 0.96% and the Nasdaq composite advanced 0.85%.
Analysts said US midterm elections on Tuesday could impact markets. Control of the US House of Representatives is at stake in the midterms, with Republicans favoured by nonpartisan forecasters to win control.
“A divided government in Washington is ostensibly bullish for equities,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management in a note.
“Gridlock cross-checks each party’s ‘worst impulses’ and less activist fiscal policy is conducive to lower market volatility. That could be particularly helpful in 2022 and 2023 to the extent it calms rates volatility, the principal sponsor of this year’s historic cross-asset malaise,” he said.
Oil prices rebounded after losses on Monday with US crude up 0.06% and Brent 0.16%, respectively.
Spot gold remained flat at $1,673.9 an ounce as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of US inflation figures on Wednesday.
In currency markets, the dollar was kept on the back foot by strength in the Chinese yuan and other currencies sensitive to China's growth.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks rise on hopes China will relax pandemic curbs
Hong Kong — Asian shares rose on Tuesday as US stocks increased overnight before midterm elections and investors clung on to hopes that China will relax its strict pandemic curbs even after the government reaffirmed its commitment to the zero-Covid policy.
Wall Street ended sharply higher Monday as investors focused on Tuesday’s midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, while shares of Meta Platforms jumped on a report of job cuts at the Facebook parent.
MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.39% at 1.34am GMT. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s benchmark CSI300 index were up 0.3% and 0.14% respectively.
“The thing to watch will be the US midterms today and the consumer price index (CPI) data tomorrow,” said Redmond Wong, Saxo Markets’ market strategist for Greater China, in a note on Tuesday.
“Markets are expecting the gridlock situation of a divided Congress and moderation in the US CPI. Both are helping the risk-on sentiments.”
Investors are hoping China will gradually ease its zero-Covid policy and reopen to the world, even after health officials reiterated their commitment to the policy on Saturday at a press conference.
The policy has weighed on China’s economic activity, with downbeat trade data on Monday providing the latest sign that the world’s second-largest economy is slowing.
“Investors took note that the health officials added that local governments should not unreasonably double down on the implementation and must ensure people’s livelihood and economic activities remain normal,” Wong said.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.22%, lifted by financial companies.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 shot up 1.33% in early trade, hitting an eight-week high.
Overnight, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.31%, the S&P 500 gained 0.96% and the Nasdaq composite advanced 0.85%.
Analysts said US midterm elections on Tuesday could impact markets. Control of the US House of Representatives is at stake in the midterms, with Republicans favoured by nonpartisan forecasters to win control.
“A divided government in Washington is ostensibly bullish for equities,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management in a note.
“Gridlock cross-checks each party’s ‘worst impulses’ and less activist fiscal policy is conducive to lower market volatility. That could be particularly helpful in 2022 and 2023 to the extent it calms rates volatility, the principal sponsor of this year’s historic cross-asset malaise,” he said.
Oil prices rebounded after losses on Monday with US crude up 0.06% and Brent 0.16%, respectively.
Spot gold remained flat at $1,673.9 an ounce as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of US inflation figures on Wednesday.
In currency markets, the dollar was kept on the back foot by strength in the Chinese yuan and other currencies sensitive to China's growth.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.