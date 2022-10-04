×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — October 4 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

04 October 2022 - 23:07
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
US stocks soar at start of final quarter
Markets
2.
JSE opens to mixed Asian markets despite Wall ...
Markets
3.
UK’s reversing course on tax-cut lifts sentiment
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms along with peers as ...
Markets
5.
Gold holds ground near three-week peak
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.