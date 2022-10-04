×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE joins two-day rally as mood lifts

Slowing of a key global purchasing managers’ index raises hopes that central banks could ease their aggressive tightening

BL Premium
04 October 2022 - 19:34 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE rallied in line with global equities markets for a second day on Tuesday, gaining the most in two months as investors sought to shake off a brutal September when the market hit the lowest level this year.

By the close, the all share was 3.25% firmer at 66,312 points, while the top 40 gained 3.44%, continuing Monday’s rebound from the year’s low of 62,193 points last Wednesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.