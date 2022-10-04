MARKET WRAP: JSE joins two-day rally as mood lifts

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Former president has alleged lead prosecutor in his corruption trial Billy Downer leaked his medical documents to Maughan
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
Business Day TV speaks to senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, Daniel Masvosvere
Lower production volumes and other challenges also start weighing on the sector
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Discoveries by scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger open the door to potential new applications in super computers and cryptography
After some excellent saves, the Pirates goalkeeper was dispossessed while trying to dribble
Tracking companies say criminals are using sophisticated technology to steal cars
The JSE rallied in line with global equities markets for a second day on Tuesday, gaining the most in two months as investors sought to shake off a brutal September when the market hit the lowest level this year.
By the close, the all share was 3.25% firmer at 66,312 points, while the top 40 gained 3.44%, continuing Monday’s rebound from the year’s low of 62,193 points last Wednesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE joins two-day rally as mood lifts
Slowing of a key global purchasing managers’ index raises hopes that central banks could ease their aggressive tightening
The JSE rallied in line with global equities markets for a second day on Tuesday, gaining the most in two months as investors sought to shake off a brutal September when the market hit the lowest level this year.
By the close, the all share was 3.25% firmer at 66,312 points, while the top 40 gained 3.44%, continuing Monday’s rebound from the year’s low of 62,193 points last Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.