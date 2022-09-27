×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management

27 September 2022 - 21:05
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Lonwabo Manqubela from Perpetua
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Markets
5 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Markets
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE poised for more turbulence after bourse loses ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE stages minor rebound on the back ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices rise after Opec+ says it might cut ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets amid volatility
Markets
5.
WATCH: Behind the global bond market rout
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.