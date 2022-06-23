Market data — June 23 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
It’s crucial to consider all risks ahead including market crashes and recession, and maintain diversified portfolios
African countries who were oppressed should understand what Russia is doing to Ukraine, says Dmytro Kuleba
This follows a report by Jeff Radebe into claims of irregularities in the lead-up to the conference
The recall affects the Japanese carmaker’s bZ4X SUVs destined for the Europe, the US and Canada
More than 80% of respondents expect their input costs to rise in the current global situation, made worse by power cuts, crime and logistical issues
About 300 producers would have no alternative market for their fruit should the Ashton facility close
Despite the ruling, a limited bipartisan gun safety bill advances in the Senate
Elective congress is set to go ahead as Ria Ledwaba supporters ruled out of court
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire the fabled white Enzo, the only example of its type to leave Maranello
