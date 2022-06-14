×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold hovers close to four-week low

14 June 2022 - 08:18 Bharat Gautam
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI/FILE PHOTO
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI/FILE PHOTO

Bengaluru — Gold hovered near a four-week low on Tuesday, as some bears looked to book profits, but prices remained largely under pressure by a strong dollar and investors dumping bullion to cover for losses in other assets.

Amid prospects of aggressive monetary policy tightening, spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,825.97 an ounce by 2.47am GMT, after falling to its lowest since May 19 at $1,810.90 earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,827.80.

“Gold has faced selling pressure as investors have decided to either go to cash, or offload gold to attend margin calls across other markets,” City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said, adding that gains on light volume could be indicative of bears booking a quick profit.

Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone and bond yields struck a two-decade high on fears that aggressive US interest rate hikes would push the world’s largest economy into recession.

Higher short-term US interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

The dollar continued to be the safe haven of choice, steadying near a two-decade high scaled on Monday, and drawing most investors away from greenback-priced gold.

Late on Monday, expectations for a 75-basis point hike by the Fed on Wednesday jumped to 96% from 30% earlier in the day, according to CME’s Fedwatch Tool. A 75-basis point hike would be the biggest since 1994.

Investors de-risking leaves the potential for gold prices to take another knock or two, Simpson said, adding that a 75-basis point hike could see gold come under further pressure, even if it then regains its status as an inflationary hedge further out.

Spot silver gained 0.5% to $21.16 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.4% to $936.77, and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,804.17.

Reuters

Gold slips from one-month high

Higher-than-expected US inflation numbers lift treasury yields and temper the appeal of safe-haven gold
Markets
1 day ago

Gold and green metals on the agenda at Canadian mining conference

Consolidation and mergers are likely to be hot topics as Gold Fields pursues Yamana for $7bn
News
17 hours ago

SA asset manager joins Redwheel in questioning Gold Fields deal

Redwheel says proposed purchase ‘not guaranteed to deliver production growth and profitability’
Companies
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand breaches R16/$ as investors fret over ...
Markets
2.
Global stocks eye fresh 2022 lows
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls to lowest in a month as ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces tumbling Asian markets on Tuesday as ...
Markets
5.
US stocks close in bear market territory as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.